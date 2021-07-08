Cancel
Joe Exotic's estranged husband Dillon Passage reveals new relationship with boyfriend named John: He 'has been my rock'

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

Joe Exotic's estranged husband Dillon Passage revealed on Instagram Thursday that he's in a new relationship with a man named John.

'Everyone, meet John,' Passage said in a social media post that included multiple pictures of the couple, in a jacuzzi, cuddling, in the gym and in front of a lake.

'I’ve planned on keeping my relationship private for personal reasons but lately I’ve been having a hard time dealing with things happening in my life and John has been my rock and helping me get through it all, Passage said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J32qe_0arZ8kVM00
The latest: Joe Exotic's estranged husband Dillon Passage (L) revealed on Instagram Thursday that he's in a new relationship with a man named John

The Tiger King personality added: 'In short, this is an appreciation post for this special special man. Thank you for being you.'

Passage parted ways with Exotic this past March, TMZ reported, around the same time Exotic advertised a competition to date him when he wraps up his 22-year prison stint.

Insiders told TMZ that no paperwork has been filed to the court to cement the parting of the three-year marriage.

Passage told the outlet that he and Exotic 'are still on great terms and supportive of each other,' adding, 'We will always be in each other's lives.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LNcw0_0arZ8kVM00
Yearslong: The couple initially tied the knot December 11, 2017
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fFBAE_0arZ8kVM00
Passage said of his new beau, 'John has been my rock and helping me get through it all'

In March, Passage detailed the split in a social media post, saying, 'To answer the main question the public wants to know, yes, Joe and I are seeking a divorce.

'This wasn't an easy decision to make but Joe and I both understand that this situation isn't fair to either of us. It's something that neither of us were expecting but we are going to take it day by day.'

Passage said he would 'continue to have Joe in [his] life and do [his] best to support him while he undergoes further legal battles to better his situation.'

The couple initially tied the knot December 11, 2017, months after Exotic's previous spouse Travis Maldonado died after accidentally shooting himself October 6, 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dz9Tp_0arZ8kVM00
Pumping up: Passage shared a shot of himself and John working out 

Exotic, 58, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who was sentenced in January 2020 in his native Oklahoma to 22 years in custody in connection with a 2017 murder-for-hire plot of his business rival Carole Baskin.

Authorities said Exotic in December 2017 attempted to bribe an FBI agent to murder Baskin, and was recorded saying, 'Just like follow her into a mall parking lot and just cap her and drive off.'

Exotic was also convicted in connection with numerous wildlife law violations in the deaths of five tigers, and infractions of the Endangered Species Act.

He found fast fame while incarcerated amid the release of the popular Netflix doc Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

