Central Connecticut was announced as a team in the field of the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase it was announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame today the field of teams for the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase. The two-day event will take place on November 16 and 17 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. In addition to CCSU the two-day doubleheader will feature North Carolina State, Oklahoma State, and UMass Lowell.