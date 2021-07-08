Cancel
Omaha, NE

Drought conditions likely to linger in Missouri River basin

By Associated Press
Lincoln Journal Star
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA — This year is shaping up to be one of the driest on record because drought conditions are lingering throughout most of the Missouri River basin. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that this year could be the 10th driest year on record along the river. Officials cut their forecast again this month and now they predict that only 15.6 million acre feet of water will flow into the river this year, which is about 60% of the average of 25.8 million acre feet.

