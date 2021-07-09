Judge extends order halting WVa needle exchange law

If the War on Drugs has taught us anything, it's a battle that cannot be won. No threat of punishment or restriction of freedom can apparently compare to ride on a white tiger or a trip on the balls as they say. It's basic risk/reward behavior, and it's not always up to the individual whether they can quit or not. It's just not that simple. We humans don't all have the ideal self-control that some do, and as more and more drugs infiltrate suburban America, even the deepest red state in the nation is trying something new to curb the trend of discovering the wrong kind of black tar in rural Oklahoma. Instead of arrests, Gov Stitt signed into law a bill now allowing private organizations to offer clean needle exchanges (where a drug user can trade their used syringes for clean, unused needles) and offer help with counseling and rehab to those with the proverbial monkey on their back.