U.S. Politics

Judge extends order halting WVa needle exchange law

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A federal judge Thursday extended a temporary restraining order on West Virginia’s new law that tightens requirements on needle exchange programs. U.S. District Judge Chuck Chambers said he will mull the argument by plaintiffs that the law, which was due to take effect Friday, is unconstitutional, The Herald-Dispatch reported.

