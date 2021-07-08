Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Plans for Three Bridges in Ward 7, Including the Lane Place Bridge

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the District Department of Transportation. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced plans to improve pedestrian accessibility across DC295 in Ward 7. In the next three years, DDOT will build three bridges—the replacement for the Lane Place Bridge, the Parkside Bridge, and the Douglass Street Bridge—to improve connectivity and pedestrian access for residents in Mayfair, Parkside, Eastland Gardens, and the surrounding communities of Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue.