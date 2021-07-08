Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Plans for Three Bridges in Ward 7, Including the Lane Place Bridge

By Press Release
Posted by 
The DC Line
The DC Line
 13 days ago

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the District Department of Transportation. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced plans to improve pedestrian accessibility across DC295 in Ward 7. In the next three years, DDOT will build three bridges—the replacement for the Lane Place Bridge, the Parkside Bridge, and the Douglass Street Bridge—to improve connectivity and pedestrian access for residents in Mayfair, Parkside, Eastland Gardens, and the surrounding communities of Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue.

thedcline.org

Comments / 0

The DC Line

The DC Line

Washington, DC
645
Followers
1K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

 https://thedcline.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Traffic
Washington, DC
Government
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Stephens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Bridges#Infrastructure#Construction Management#News Release#Executive Office#Eom#Ddot#Americans#District Links Sports#Barry Farm#Ag#8 149 Dc Council#Howard University#Tubman Quad#Parks Rec#The D C Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...

Comments / 0

Community Policy