The Next Generation of Comtrend ACS Simplifies Customer Support and Increases Visibility into Potential Issues with Customer's Home Networks

New Haven Register
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Comtrend today announced their next generation Comtrend ACS and Customer Service Representative (CSR) Portal that enables new, intuitive customer support, enhances insights into the customer’s network, and increases visibility to quickly solve support issues. Comtrend ACS includes core ACS management as well as new tools to identify performance and congestion points that will affect the customer’s Internet experience. The ability to follow a customer’s network performance experience from the end user device to the wireless access point, through the Mesh network, to the gateway and out to the Internet gives the CSR unprecedented visibility to the performance bottlenecks and local network infrastructure stability. CSRs can also utilize tools that allow them to review changes to the network historically. This information can be used to support network troubleshooting and explain changes in the local network performance. The end result is reduced service costs and faster-resolved problems by viewing the customer’s setup both in real time and historical.

www.nhregister.com

