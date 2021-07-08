Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Portions of South Cotner Boulevard to close for road work beginning Monday

By Luna Stephens
Lincoln Journal Star
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortions of South Cotner Boulevard between South and O streets will close for road work starting Monday morning. The work, part of the Lincoln on the Move project, includes new pavement surfacing, new pavement markings and upgrades to existing curb ramps to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, according to a news release from the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 1.

