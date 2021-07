Seattle’s iconic Beth’s Cafe will be reopening this week, after shutting down for months due to capacity limits put into place during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 24-hour greasy spoon diner known for its breakfast food — particularly its massive 12-egg omelet — closed its doors last October, saying at the time that it would not be “economically feasible” to operate at less than 100% capacity. That decision came months after Beth’s owner, Chris Dalton, passed away following a battle against an aggressive form of stage-4 pancreatic cancer. Dalton had attempted to sell the café to focus on his recovery in 2019.