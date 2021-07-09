Cancel
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Shuts down Marlins

 11 days ago

Urias (11-3) allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out nine across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against the Marlins. Urias allowed a leadoff home run to Jazz Chisholm in the first inning, but that would be the only earned run he surrendered in the outing. He otherwise dominated the Marlins, ceding only three hits and one walk across his final six frames of work. Urias' ability to work deep into the game was also encouraging, as it was his longest start since May 12 -- a span of nine appearances. With the strong effort, Urias lowered his ERA to 3.64 on the campaign to go along with 119 strikeouts across 106.1 frames.

