Round Rock, TX

City Council approves street maintenance contract for Forest Creek subdivision

 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t2onG_0arZ5F9u00
The contract with Andale Construction for $689,828 provides for a high density mineral bond seal (HA5) that will extend the life of the asphalt throughout the eastern portion of the subdivision.

The mineral bond seal is used on streets that are still in good condition structurally, but are wearing on the surface. The top surface is sealed, which not only improves the look of the road, but also extends its life. This treatment has previously been used on roads in the Bent Tree, Creek Bend, Settler’s Crossing and Forest Ridge subdivisions.

The project is anticipated to kick off in late August and will take two weeks to complete.

The City manages more than 1,150 lane miles of roadways within its jurisdiction. The Transportation Department’s street maintenance program aims to preserve and improve the conditions of existing roadways by monitoring the state of its roadways and systematically repairing or repaving the top layers of City streets as needed. In recent years, the City has devoted $4.2 million annually in improving residential streets. Since the program’s inception in 2012, over $25 million has been expended to improve the roads in over 20 neighborhoods in the City.

Round Rock is a city in the U.S. state of Texas, in Williamson County (with a small part in Travis County), which is a part of the Greater Austin metropolitan area. Its population was 99,887 at the 2010 census.

