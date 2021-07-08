Cancel
Top US Disease Expert Says Vaccinated People Are Spreading Delta Variant

Kenosha News.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop US Disease Expert Says Vaccinated People, Are Spreading Delta Variant. According to Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. an increase in transmission of the virus in highly-vaccinated populations such as Scotland... ... indicates that inoculated people are transmitting the more infectious Delta variant. You cannot explain the explosive epidemic in Scotland, in a pretty highly-vaccinated population, if they're not playing a role in transmission, Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, via Business Insider. In the U.S., Murray says CDC guidance that does not require testing for vaccinated people likely contributes to the spread of the Delta variant. . We're probably missing a bunch of transmission in vaccinated individuals, Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, via Business Insider. In states with low vaccination rates, the unvaccinated who contract the Delta variant seem to require more intensive care. We actually have states where hospitalizations are going up more than cases, Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, via Business Insider. Murray cites data showing that "we have 14 states where transmission has started to go back up.". He says this is likely "due to the Delta variant and the fact that everybody's stopped wearing a mask and just basically stopped most precautions.". A French study of the Delta variant released on July 8 found that while a single dose of a two-dose vaccine is "barley" effective. the "good news" is that those who are fully vaccinated have a great deal of protection from the variant. [The new study] really verifies the need for the full two-dose vaccine regimen to get full effectiveness of the vaccine against the delta, Dr. Monica Gandhi, U.C. San Francisco, via 'The Washington Post'

