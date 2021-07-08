Sights and Sounds: National Cherry Festival Carnival

Coffee prices have steadily been on the rise for three reasons – supply chain disruption, poor growing conditions and an increase in demand. It is the perfect brew for rising coffee prices. As coffee shops begin to reopen, post-pandemic, there is an increase in coffee demand. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is reporting a 19 percent decrease in coffee production in Brazil- the largest coffee producer- due to drought conditions. This all compounded with a higher price for shipping and a lack of shipping containers.