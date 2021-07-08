Cancel
Lifestyle

Sights and Sounds: National Cherry Festival Carnival

By Adam Bourland
9&10 News
9&10 News
 13 days ago

For today’s Sights and Sounds of Northern Michigan, photojournalist Adam Bourland takes us to the carnival ride area at the National Cherry Festival.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

RelationshipsPosted by
9&10 News

Summer Road Trip Essentials for Kids with Lifestyle Expert & Parent, Lisa Leigh Kelly

Road trips especially the long distance ones, can be a challenge for kids. That’s why road trip essentials to keep the little ones occupied and engaged are. Lifestyle expert and parent, Lisa Leigh Kelly has a list of items that can calm parents’ concerns and keep the kids happy and content during those summer travels. This includes everything from educational coloring books, to comfortable body pillows, paint and much more.
Frankfort, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Wellness Arts Expanding At The Oliver Art Center

Wellness goes beyond exercise and training – it’s about keeping your mind, body and spirit healthy!. The Wellness Arts program is expanding at the Oliver Art Center in Frankfort! With new classes and new and returning fitness instructors, your experience is sure to be stimulating. The classes provide everything you...
Posted by
9&10 News

Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Sitka, Jack, Jill & Sugar

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!. This week we have Sitka, Jack, Jill and Sugar—just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home. First up meet Sitka. She’s a two-year-old Siberian husky. Sitka is full of energy. She loves to...
Charlevoix, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at Pigs Eatin’ Ribs in Charlevoix

“In barbecue competition everyone’s got a fun, cool name and we went with Pigs Eatin Ribs,” said the Charlevoix restaurant’s owner. Adam Kline opened Pigs Eatin’ Ribs in 2012. “This is one of our original dishes that we have made ever since we opened,” he said. Back then Adam says...
Cadillac, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Northern Michigan Coffee Shops May See Increase to Coffee Prices

Coffee prices have steadily been on the rise for three reasons – supply chain disruption, poor growing conditions and an increase in demand. It is the perfect brew for rising coffee prices. As coffee shops begin to reopen, post-pandemic, there is an increase in coffee demand. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is reporting a 19 percent decrease in coffee production in Brazil- the largest coffee producer- due to drought conditions. This all compounded with a higher price for shipping and a lack of shipping containers.
Harbor Springs, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Harbor Springs Church Pick Up Trash on US-31

A group of kids in northern Michigan are taking it upon themselves to clean up their community. As part of Harbor Light Community Chapel in Harbor Springs, they walked up and down US-31, picking up trash along the way. It’s part of the church’s Middle School Monday Madness. Under the...
Chicago, ILPosted by
9&10 News

Mackinac Bridge Closure Puts Chicago Yacht Club Racers on Alert

Sunday’s closure of the Mackinac Bridge raised big questions for those participating in the Chicago Yacht Club’s Race to Mackinac Island. Organizers say because of the incident they were preparing to move the finish line to before the bridge. Nick Berberian Commodore to the Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac,...

