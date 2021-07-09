Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers' Andre Drummond Talks LeBron James, Deandre Ayton More in B/R AMA

By Adam Wells
Bleacher Report
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2020-21 season was eventful for Andre Drummond. A two-time All-Star, Drummond began the year with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He appeared in 25 games with them before being shut down in February to work toward a buyout. The buyout occurred on March 26, opening the door for Drummond to sign...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Stanley Johnson
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Andre Drummond
Person
Jared Dudley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Golden State Warriors#The Phoenix Suns#Ama#Nft#Pistons#Craps#Popeyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAwashingtonnewsday.com

NBA Rumors: The Lakers’ ‘Third’ Star Could Be Worth ‘$100 Million’

NBA Rumors: Lakers’ Potential ‘Third’ Star Could Be Worth ‘$100M’. The Los Angeles Lakers may face a huge stumbling block in their pursuit of the ultimate third star to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Ball’s market value is likely to reach $100 million. Lonzo Ball is being linked to...
NBAYardbarker

Andre Drummond blames performance with Lakers on lack of playing time

Andre Drummond is not unlike most people: he wants more opportunity at his job. Drummond signed with the Lakers in March after being waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He went from averaging 28.9 minutes per game in Cleveland to averaging 24.8 minutes in 21 games with the Lakers. His averages also dropped to 11.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game with the Lakers — the lowest marks since his rookie year.
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers Trade Rumors On Buddy Hield, Kyle Kuzma & Kevin Love + Lakers 2021 NBA Draft Targets | Q&A

Los Angeles Lakers, Kevin Love, Kyle Kuzma, National Basketball Association, Buddy Hield, Montrezl Harrell, Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Anthony Davis. Los Angeles Lakers rumors are coming at you in the form of a fan-led mailbag! Lakers rumors focused on NBA trade rumors, Buddy Hield, Kyle Kuzma, Kevin Love, Lakers 2021 NBA Draft Targets and Dennis Schroder free agency. Will the Lakers make a splash signing or trade in the 2021 NBA offseason? Chat Sports host Chase Senior answers all of your Lakers rumors questions in today’s mailbag! Subscribe to the Los Angeles Lakers Report on YouTube for Lakers free agency news, rumors & much more coverage throughout the 2021 NBA Offseason: https://www.youtube.com/lakerstv?sub_... Los Angeles Lakers questions in today’s NBA Mailbag: - Dennis Schroder sign to the New York Knicks?
NBAPosted by
The Big Lead

Andre Drummond Hints at Lakers Departure With 'Kareem Abdul-Drummond' Merchandise

The celebrated signing of Andre Drummond by the Los Angeles Lakers amounted to essentially nothing in the grand scheme of the 2020-21 season. Drummond joined the purple and gold after he was finally bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers and went to the playoffs for only the third time in his nine-year career. It did not go super well; Drummond averaged nine points and 11 rebounds but couldn't do anything to stop Deandre Ayton and received a DNP in the final game of the Suns series.
NBAlakersnation.com

Lakers News: Andre Drummond Takes A Shot At Frank Vogel

With the NBA arms race in full swing, the Los Angeles Lakers made a splash with their late-season addition of Andre Drummond. Drummond’s arrival was supposed to give Frank Vogel the Big 3 L.A. needed alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis to compete with the other powers in the league. But, unfortunately, his underwhelming performance wound up being a major talking point in the team’s disappointing finish to the season.
NBAlakers365.com

Shannon Sharpe: I would love for Andre Drummond to stay with the Lakers but won’t lose sleep if he doesn’t | UNDISPUTED

Andre Drummond didn't exactly have the impact that he or Los Angeles Lakers fans had hoped for when he joined the team mid-season. Now it looks like he may not be back next year. After going viral from some tweets about his lack of playing time and retweeting Skip's post featuring his nickname 'Kareem Abdul-Drummond,' (*) the big-man posted some photos of some new t-shirts featuring a gigantic 'Farewell' across the top. Shannon Sharpe reacts to Drummond's new merchandise and what it likely means for the Drummond era in Los Angeles.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

LeBron James hopes to retire with Lakers

In his 18-year NBA career, LeBron James has played for three different franchises, including two stints with one team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. While James has shown he’s not afraid to change uniforms and doesn’t look to be slowing down in the league anytime soon, he has made it clear where he wants to finish playing. On a recent edition of the, “Smartless,” podcast, James said he hopes to retire as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

2020-21 Los Angeles Lakers Player Reviews: Andre Drummond

The Los Angeles Lakers shifted from their physical and athletic frontcourt profile to a more skillful one when they signed Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrel. In order to give them a force in the painted area, the Lakers successfully signed Andre Drummond after he was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Lakers’ title hopes dealt savage blow by Spencer Dinwiddie

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns have done a tremendous job thus far in gifting the entire basketball world with what has become a truly epic NBA Finals matchup. It wasn’t too long ago, however, that we all presumed that it was going to be the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets who were going to battle it out for this year’s title.
NBABleacher Report

Warriors' Steve Kerr Says James Wiseman Can Follow 'Same Path' as Deandre Ayton

Following an up-and-down rookie season for the young center, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is optimistic about where James Wiseman can go in his development. "I've been talking with James," Kerr said on 97.5 The Game's Damon, Ratto & Kolsky. "...I'm so inspired by what Deandre Ayton is doing. There's no reason why he can't follow that same path."
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers News: LeBron James Celebrates Premiere Of ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Even LeBron James was eliminated from the playoffs for the first time in his career, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is still enjoying his summer. James has been busy the past few weeks drumming up the hype for his upcoming movie, “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” Several clips and videos have been made their round online, while James is also set to be featured in the video game Fortnite.
NBAlakersnation.com

Lakers Video: LeBron James Makes Appearance On Jimmy Kimmel Live

It has been quite an eventful offseason for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James with the release of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” coming this weekend. James has made his fair share of rounds in order to promote the new movie, which is set to hit theatres and HBO Max on July 16. Not only that, he is keeping a close eye on his good friend Chris Paul as he attempts to secure a ring for both himself and the Phoenix Suns franchise in the 2021 NBA Finals.
NBAlakers365.com

The Lakers reportedly want a playmaker so LeBron James and Anthony Davis can play more at power forward and center

But with a full offseason to recover, it sounds like both he and James might be more open to playing their most effective positions in the future, and that the Lakers are constructing their roster with that context in mind. How do we know this? Well, during his latest dispatch on the current trade rumors surrounding Ben Simmons, legendary NBA insider Marc Stein reported on his Substack (subscribe here!
NBAlakersnation.com

Lakers, LeBron James Lead NBA In Jersey & Merchandise Sales

The Los Angeles Lakers may not have finished their season the way they wanted, by hoisting up another NBA Championship trophy, but LeBron James and the rest of the franchise remain at the top of NBA fandom. When it comes to merchandise, James and the Lakers have long been at the top of the charts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy