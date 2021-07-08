Nancy L. Boyce of North Branch passed away on Dec. 5, 2020, at M Health Fairview Medical Center surrounded by family. She was 71 years old. Nancy was born on Aug. 2, 1949, in Rush City, Minnesota, the second of five children. She lived in North Branch from her birth until 1959, with the exception of a few months at her father’s army base in Texas with her mother and older sister during the Korean War in the 1950’s. Thereafter, the family moved from North Branch to Clear Lake, Iowa, where Rodney was purchasing a Red Owl grocery store. The family then moved temporarily to Chaska, Minnesota and then to Brooklyn Park, Minnesota where they resided until Nancy graduated from Osseo High School in 1967.