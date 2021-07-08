Cancel
Soccer

ITV Soccer 'Curse' Finally Broken as England Beat Denmark in Front of 30 Million Viewers

By K.J. Yossman
wiltonbulletin.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe England vs Denmark match drew almost 30 million viewers on Tuesday evening, making it the most-watched soccer match ever shown on one network in the U.K. The teams battled it out during the semi-final match at Wembley Stadium in London, and in a result that shocked even its most ardent fans, England managed to break the fabled “ITV curse” to triumph over their Danish counterparts, scoring two goals to Denmark’s one.

Soccer
Indy100

Trolls pile onto Megan Rapinoe after shock USA loss in Olympics

After waiting five years to regain victory after losing to Sweden at the 2016 Olympics, the U.S. women’s soccer team faced a nearly identical fate in 2021, with Sweden once again defeating the team in a 3-0 match in Tokyo. While it’s a sad day for U.S. football fans (we, of course, mean “soccer,” but since this is an English publication, we must use the UK term that is “football” throughout), Megan Rapine’s critics are relishing in the team’s defeat, seeing it as her personal failure.
World

Amy Robach gets fans talking with her 'steamy' Tokyo photo

Good Morning America presenter Amy Robach has headed to Tokyo in order to provide Olympics coverage, and she made sure to enjoy her time in the country. Posting a picture from outside the Zōjō-ji, a Buddhist temple, Amy managed to capture both the impressive landmark and the neighbouring Tokyo Tower.
Soccer

Olympic Soccer 2021: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Wednesday Match Times

The United States women's national team could not have asked for a better opponent to start its path to winning a gold medal at the Summer Olympics. Five years ago, the USWNT's dominance at the event was disrupted by Sweden on penalty kicks in the quarterfinal round. The two-time defending...
UEFA
Deadline

England Headed To Euro 2020 Final! Tournament Curse Shattered In Semi-Final Win Over Denmark From Harry Kane & Team

After decades and decades of defeat, the Three Lions are heading to the Euro 2020 final. The Harry Kane captained England team beat off a robust challenge from Denmark with a 2-1 win in extra time in the semi-finals of the tournament at home at Wembley on Wednesday. The England football (soccer) team will now face Italy on July 11. The jubilant team won’t have to travel very far as the UEFA final is also being held at the London stadium with distinct home advantage.
World

ITV’s England ‘curse’ lifted but BBC will dominate Euro 2020 final

When Sam Matterface finished ITV’s commentary on England’s historic Euro 2020 victory over Denmark, he concluded with a plea to viewers asking them to stick with the commercial channel for Sunday night’s final on the basis of “superstition”. He faces an uphill task, even if the semi-final victory did break...
Soccer

England Advance to Face Italy in Euro 2020 Final After Beating Denmark

England are one win away from bringing it "home." And yet again, they have Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane to thank. The mazy winger earned his country a penalty in the first period of extra time and Harry Kane scored the game-winning goal, giving the Three Lions a 2-1 win in front of a raucous and lively Wembley Stadium crowd on Thursday in the Euro 2020 semifinals.
Soccer
Reuters

Record 27.6 million saw England's Euro 2020 semi-final, ITV says

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - England's Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmark on Wednesday was watched by a peak of 27.6 million people, setting a new record for a soccer match shown on a single British channel, broadcaster ITV (ITV.L) said. The figure, calculated across TV and smart devices including...
FIFA

Who are the ITV commentators for England vs Denmark?

Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon have been given the big role of commentating on England vs Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley. Sam Matterface succeeded Clive Tyldesley as the flagship ITV commentator for England games in 2020. He has presented on Sky Sports News, commentates for TalkSport and is the commentator for ITV show Dancing On Ice.
Soccer

Euros 2020: England beat Denmark in historic win

England made history at Wembley on Wednesday after beating Denmark in their semi-final match at this year's Euros. Gareth Southgate's side beat their opponents 2-1 in an exciting game that left nervous fans on the edge of their seats. It's the first time ever that England's men have reached a...
UEFA

Viewers blast BBC and ITV after streaker delays Euros 2020 final

Viewers have blasted BBC and ITV for not showing coverage of the streaker who ran onto the pitch during last night's final. A man ran onto the pitch with his top during the Euro 2020 final. Stewards on standby ran onto the pitch at Wembley, but the incident was not...
Fairfield, CT

Britain's Johanna Konta to miss Olympics due to COVID-19

LONDON (AP) — Johanna Konta of Britain won't compete at the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, she said Tuesday, after being dropped from Wimbledon just over two weeks ago when a member of her team contracted the virus. The three-time Grand Slam semifinalist announced on Twitter that while...

