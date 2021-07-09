Cancel
GRAINS-Corn set for 10% weekly decline on improved supply prospects

SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Friday with the market poised for a decline of almost 10% this week on improved outlook for crops in the United States and Brazil.

Soybeans ticked higher, though prices are set to finish lower this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.3% at $5.22-1/4 a bushel, as of 0011 GMT. The market is down around 10% this week, giving up much of last week’s gains.

* Soybeans and wheat have given up more than 5% this week.

* Expectations of cool and wet weather in key U.S. growing areas is weighing on corn and soybean futures.

* In South America, higher-than-expected yields are adding pressure on corn prices. Brazil’s listed grain grower SLC Agrícola has been positively surprised by the first batches of second corn it harvested, with yields exceeding expectations even as the crop suffered from bad weather.

* Despite the inevitable loss of yield caused by a drought and then frosts in some regions, SLC’s Director of Operations Gustavo Lunardi told Reuters in an interview he sees “excellent” margins for corn given current high prices.

* World food prices fell in June for the first time in 12 months, pushed lower by declines in vegetable oils, cereals and dairy products, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

* The Rome-based FAO also said in a statement that worldwide cereal harvests would come in at nearly 2.817 billion tonnes in 2021, slightly down on its previous estimate, but still on course to hit an annual record.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean, soymeal, wheat, and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday, traders said.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stock prices fell, while bond prices and the euro firmed on Thursday as investors pared exposure to risk and headed for safety amid a cloudy outlook for the pace of economic recovery.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China PPI, CPI YY June 0600 UK GDP Est 3M/3M May 0600 UK GDP Estimate MM, YY May 0600 UK Manufacturing Output MM (Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

