Harry Hamlin Is Concerned About 18-Year Age Gap Between His Daughter and Her Boyfriend Scott Disick
In recent years, self-proclaimed “Lord” Scott Disick has rebranded from Kardashian antagonist to man who dates significantly younger women. First there was Sofia Richie, with whom the now 38-year-old father of three had a three-year relationship when Richie was in her late teens and early twenties. Since splitting with the now 22-year-old last summer, Disick has struck up a romance with 20-year-old Amelia Hamlin. Naturally, as is the case with any relationship featuring a significant age gap that has the misfortune to stumble under the public eye, people have thoughts about Disick’s latest May-December fling, most of them negative.www.wiltonbulletin.com
