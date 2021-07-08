Harry Hamlin Is Concerned About 18-Year Age Gap Between His Daughter and Her Boyfriend Scott Disick

Happy birthday, Penelope! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter received sweet social media tributes on Thursday, July 8, for her ninth year. “Happy birthday to my little cutie pie granddaughter Penelope!” Kris Jenner captioned a July 2021 Instagram slideshow. “You are the brightest light, the smartest girl, the most amazing chef, an incredible musician, the most creative at planning special events and surprises, the most thoughtful granddaughter, amazing daughter, sister, cousin and niece and make every single day I am with you very special! Thank you for all of the love that you give to all of us! I am so proud of you every single day. You are so beautiful inside and out and I love you so so much. XOXO Lovey.”