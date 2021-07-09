Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Currency and control: why China wants to undermine bitcoin

By Martin Farrer
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ynXn5_0arZ2d7100

Few would dispute that China’s recent crackdown on cryptocurrency trading and mining has contributed to the recent plunge in the value of bitcoin and other cryptos.

But while the argument rages about whether the volatility of cryptos is a sign of fundamental weakness or merely a bump along the road, the initiatives coming out of Beijing are being seen by experts as a sign of China’s attempts to incubate its own fledgling e-currency and reboot the international financial system.

The People’s Bank of China aims to become the first major central bank to issue a central bank digital currency. While the PBOC’s counterparts in the west have taken a more cautious approach, it has held trials in several major cities including Shenzhen, Chengdu, Shanghai and Hangzhou.

Related: Cryptocurrencies’ dream of escaping the global financial system is crumbling | Quinn Slobodian

The benefits of an e-currency are immense. As more and more transactions are made using a digital currency controlled centrally, the government gains more and more ability to monitor the economy and its people.

The rollout is also seen as part of Beijing’s push to weaken the power of the US dollar, and in turn that of the government in Washington. China believes that by internationalising the yuan it can reduce its dependence on the dollar-dominated global banking system, just as its Belt and Road Initiative is building an alternative network of international trade.

Alarm in western governments is such that the threat posed by the digital yuan, which could put China out of reach from international financial sanctions, for example, was discussed at last month’s G7 meeting .

But another crucial motivation is the increasing alarm in Beijing at the size of the crypto industry in China, where a huge amount of cryptocurrency was being “mined” until the recent crackdown.

The threat of an unregulated alternative monetary system emerging from blockchain technology is a clear and present danger to the Communist party, according to observers.

Jim Cramer, a former hedge fund manager and CNN business expert, said the government in Beijing “believe it’s a direct threat to the regime because … it is outside their control”.

Seen from the perspective of central banks, cryptocurrencies are a threat to financial stability, argues Carsten Murawski, professor of finance at the University of Melbourne in Australia, and if digital currencies are to be developed then authorities want control.

Related: China’s vast bitcoin mining empire risks derailing its climate targets, says study

“All central banks want to control them – the PBOC, the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank,” he says. “They have no interest in parallel currencies floating around. Some countries may not be too worried but in China it could be more of a concern.”

On Thursday, Fan Yifei, a deputy governor of the PBOC, said China was concerned about the threat posed by these digital currencies developed outside the regulated financial system. “We are still quite worried about this issue, so we have taken some measures,” Fan said.

The value of bitcoin shot up to a record high earlier this year of almost $65,000, having been worth less than $10,000 in the middle of last year , sparking a frenzy of interest in the cryptos as an investment to hedge against more traditional assets such as stocks and bonds. Comments by Elon Musk, the boss of Tesla, that he would not allow bitcoin to be used to buy his cars added to the volatility and it is now trading in the low $30,000s.

But that has also attracted the attention of authorities such as those in China concerned about the largely unregulated market.

“In many countries it is completely unregulated – it is the absolute wild west,” says Prof Murawski, who also pointed out that there might not be the usual legal avenues to pursue if people thought they had been defrauded.

“So that’s another reason to control cryptos: to protect the consumer. Uninformed investors could lose a huge amount of money.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QYnkO_0arZ2d7100
A technology trader advertises high-speed computers that can be used for cryptocurrency ‘mining’ in Hong Kong. Photograph: Alex Hofford/EPA

In China, the rollout of the digital yuan has speeded up this year in tandem with the outlawing of crypto trading . In May, the PBOC banned banks from doing business or providing accounts for anyone trading in cryptocurrencies. It was followed by the outlawing of bitcoin mining in several provinces, including Sichuan. On Tuesday, China’s central bank warned companies against assisting cryptocurrency-related businesses as it shut down a software firm over suspected involvement in digital currency transactions.

Fan said on Thursday that cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin had become “tools for speculation” and were bringing potential risks to financial security and social stability.

Online businesses have been allowed to prosper in China, but the government in Beijing has been ruthless in cutting them down to size if they appear to be getting too big to control. Jack Ma, the high-profile billionaire founder of the Alibaba empire, disappeared abruptly from public view for months last year , and his company was fined and ordered to downsize . Regulators have also targeted tech giants Tencent and Bytedance, the respective parents companies of WeChat and TikTok, and this week ordered ridesharing app Didi be pulled from app stores and launched an inquiry.

Dong Shaopeng, a senior research fellow at Renmin University of China in Beijing, said some online industries such as cryptocurrencies had reached an “alarming” size.

“It’s time for the government to block such transactions from capital sources, so that money will stop flowing from real industries to those transactions,” Dong told the Global Times.

Related: ‘I put my life savings in crypto’: how a generation of amateurs got hooked on high-risk trading

Prof Murawski says yet another reason why China wants to clean up the cryptocurrency business on its own patch is the possible threat to the electricity system.

The process uses a huge amount of electricity and has tended to be set up in areas where cheap power is available. In China that has included Sichuan, which benefits from abundant and cheap hydro-electric power. But as profits rise thanks to the popularity of cryptos, governments may becoming less willing to allow miners to accrue huge benefits from a system that uses so much electricity it can threaten the stability of the power grid.

The crackdown on cryptos is not limited to China. Britain’s financial regulator said last month that Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, cannot conduct any regulated activity and issued a warning to consumers about the platform.

But cryptos remain an extremely attractive asset for many investors who see nothing to fear from China’s crackdown and that mining will simply migrate to other more accommodating jurisdictions with little impact on the market.

Michael Saylor, co-founder of the business intelligence company MicroStrategy and one of cryptos’ biggest cheerleaders, recently bought an additional 13,005 bitcoins for roughly $489m at an average price of $37,617 per coin. And the Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz just launched a $2bn crypto fund and announced it was “radically optimistic about crypto’s potential to restore trust and enable new kinds of governance”.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Us Federal Reserve#Digital Currency#Pboc#Communist#Cnn#The Us Federal Reserve#The European Central Bank#Epa#Fan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
International Trade
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Alibaba
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
Marketscoingeek.com

Changpeng Zhao distances Binance from BUSD as more regulators tighten oversight

Binance’s operations continue to contract as regulators across the globe tighten oversight of the beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange. Last Thursday, Italy’s Consob securities regulator warned local investors that no Binance Group company was authorized to provide investment services and activities in the country. Consob urged investors to “exercise the utmost caution” in any transaction involving digital currencies and to recognize that they could get rug-pulled at any minute.
Businessbitcoinmagazine.com

Why The Treasury Market Signals Trouble

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. The treasury market is spelling trouble in the broader financial system....
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

JP Morgan Wealth CEO Says Clients See Bitcoin as Asset Class to Invest In

JP Morgan Asset & Wealth Management CEO Mary Callahan Erdoes says the banking giant’s clients see bitcoin as an asset class and “want to invest.”. The remarks came in a video clip from "Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein” released Tuesday by the media outlet, but that was first recorded on June 7.
CurrenciesPosted by
Forbes

Central Bank Digital Currencies Will (Not) Make Bitcoin Obsolete

Recent comments by the chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, highlight the need for more productive conversations around crypto competition. During testimony to both the House and Senate the topic of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) was raised and discussed, and illustrated just how serious this conversation has become. Far from the early days of crypto being thought of as a tool for criminals and other illegal actors, central governments the world over are rapidly working on various type of crypto-fiat hybrid currencies. This is not news, but comments about the possibility of bitcoin being potentially rendered obsolete by a U.S. CBDC shows just how much more education and awareness is needed.
Foreign PolicyNewsweek

Republicans Warn Against Digital Currency at 2022 Beijing Olympics, Citing Spying Concerns

A group of Republican lawmakers wants American athletes to be barred from using China's new digital currency during the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing. Senators Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming sent a letter to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USCOP) on Monday urging them to forbid U.S. competitors from using digital yuan.
Marketscommunitynewscorp.com

Grayscale unveils DeFi fund citing investor interest in the sector

The new fund follows the launch of the recently released CoinDesk DeFi index, made up of protocols like Uniswap, Aave and Compound Offering, as some institutions that invested in crypto earlier in the year have become a bit more ‘timid’ amidst the volatility, according to the industry CEO. The world’s...
CurrenciesFOXBusiness

Crypto experts in demand as countries launch digital currencies

Monetary authorities around the world are rushing to design digital currencies, and many are asking: Who knows how to do this?. Some of the first governments to go digital have found an answer in cryptocurrency enthusiasts. For these rebels against traditional approaches to finance, the digital trend presents an opportunity to create virtual money for a whole nation.
Economynfcw.com

People’s Bank of China issues digital yuan trial progress report

Nearly 21m (20.87m) personal and 3.51m corporate digital yuan wallets have so far been issued during China’s ongoing trials of its central bank digital currency (CBDC), the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has revealed. To date, the digital currency — also known as e-CNY — has been used to make...
Currenciescoinspeaker.com

T.K.O Summit 2021: APAC’S First Crypto Outlook Initiated by Tokocrypto

The multi-million-dollar question now is: what’s next for digital currencies? The answer will be found in Asia. The likely outcome in Asia is that the trend becomes the norm. China is leading the world in central bank digital currency deployment along with Cambodia, while Singapore has cautiously positioned itself to be a major player using a different approach. In each case, Asian economies are on the cutting edge of innovation, while avoiding the pitfalls of bitcoin by ensuring government sovereignty over currency, not having a common currency with other economies, and allowing for the supply of their currencies to be adjustable.
CurrenciesTampa Bay News Wire

Biggest Trends of Crypto

The world of cryptocurrencies is growing at an exponential rate. Additionally, there are estimated to be around 100 million cryptocurrency users worldwide. Naturally, the volatility of the cryptocurrency market contributed to this theoretical aspect. Bad actors and shady-turned scams occupy space, new blockchain or contract technology is overhyped or underutilised, and the financial markets are unsure what the crypt means. While the crypto market may not be quieter in 2020, it promises to provide some significant breakthroughs that will aid in the growth of the new currency and demonstrate how it might become an integral element of finance in the future. Learn more about 1K Daily Profit software.
CurrenciesPosted by
Coinspeaker

Crypto Experts: Bitcoin (BTC) Will Replace Fiat by 2040

Nearly 50% of respondents in the survey expect Bitcoin to overtake global finance by 2040, calling it hyperbitcoinization. It will be interesting to see whether if Bitcoin can overtake the traditional financial market in the next two decades. The world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) has been constantly trading under pressure....
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Bitcoin Interest: 12 Platforms That Pay Interest on BTC

In a central banking system, as it currently exists across the world, commercial banks are subservient to the nation’s central banks, setting their interest rates according to central banks’ policies. In Europe, the European Central Bank (ECB) has long gone into a negative interest rate zone. This resulted in hundreds of commercial banks charging people for having deposits.
CurrenciesPosted by
Forbes

Bitcoin Slides Toward $30,000 | New Crypto Funding Record

BITCOIN STALLS AS BINANCE FACES MORE REGULATORY QUESTIONS. Not a great week for bitcoin as it’s squeezing into a tight consolidation range in the low-$30,000s. The cryptocurrency, promoted as a hedge against inflation but still seen as a risky asset, took a dip on Tuesday, following a Labor Department report of an accelerating inflation. “Overall, the risk of downside below $30,000 on bitcoin is much higher now than what it was in the months of May and June,” writes Pankaj Balani, CEO of crypto derivatives platform Delta Exchange, in a note shared with Forbes. As of Friday morning, bitcoin is changing hands at a price below $32,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy