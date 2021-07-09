Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

'We had to sack her because she lied': Boss defends sacking England fan for pulling a sickie to go to watch Wembley semi-final where she was spotted on TV - and reveals his staff will be given Monday morning off to recover from final

By Danyal Hussain For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 11 days ago

Get in touch

Do you know sacked woman Nina Farooqi?

Let us know: danny.hussain@mailonline.co.uk

The boss of a woman who was sacked for 'pulling a sickie' to watch England's semi-final win at Wembley has slammed her for 'lying'.

Nina Farooqi, 37, dodged work at decking and cladding firm Composite Prime in Bradford, West Yorkshire, after her friend won last-minute tickets to the historic match against Denmark in a work raffle.

She said she thought that she was unlikely to be granted the day off to attend, due to work being short-staffed, and so decided to call in sick and catch the Wednesday lunchtime train from Leeds to London Kings Cross, before heading to Wembley.

But the face of the digital content producer, from Ilkley, near Bradford, was beamed around the world when a TV camera zoomed in on her and her friend celebrating England's equalising goal.

Farooqi, who was sitting behind the goal, even appeared on TV presenter Stacey Dooley's Instagram story, something she excitedly shared with friends. However, when catching the 6am train back up north the next morning, Farooqi said her boss phoned her to tell her not to bother coming in.

Charles Taylor, director at Composite Prime, said the company were left with 'no choice' but to sack Farooqi. He also revealed that he would be giving company staff Monday morning off to recover after Sunday evening's final against Italy.

Mr Taylor told MailOnline: 'It's an exciting time for everyone in England and given the opportunity, we would have encouraged attendance to such an important football match. Unfortunately on this occasion our employee lied, taking one day off sick to attend the football match on Wednesday 7 July.

'This was in breach of her employment contract and so we had no choice but to take the appropriate action. As a business we value honesty and integrity, and we don't tolerate any employee taking advantage of our policies.

'Like many businesses will be doing across the county, our staff will be having Monday morning off to hopefully recover from celebrating an England win!'

Farooqi, whose LinkedIn page suggests she works a variety of freelance jobs, says she lost her office job, which appears to be as a Digital Content Co-ordinator at Leeds decking and and cladding firm Composite Prime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i60kv_0arZ2Wso00
Nina Farooqi, 37 (left), made an excuse to dodge work in Yorkshire after her friend offered her a last-minute ticket to the historic night at Wembley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23jfQm_0arZ2Wso00
The digital content producer was caught out when she appeared on the live broadcast during one of the goals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCOij_0arZ2Wso00
The digital content producer shared her excitement after Stacey Dooley posted an Instagram story showing Farooqi at Wembley

Farooqi told The Daily Telegraph: 'They said they'd seen I'd been at the game, and I was honest about why I did it. But I didn't get any sympathy at all and they said that's it. That's their call and the consequence of what I did.

'There is a bit of regret, no one wants to get fired, but then also I would have hated the regret of missing out. I'd do it all over again.'

Farooqi said her office job funded her football life, which sees her freelance as a photographer and video producer in the men's club game and across the Women's Super League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZU9Ce_0arZ2Wso00
Director Charlie Taylor (pictured) revealed the company had no choice but to sack Farooqi

She had initially thought it would be unlikely she would be spotted in a crowd of over 60,000.

But when the avid football fan checked her phone at half-time, she realised her game was up. She said: 'We were all over the news, my face was on every television screen across the world.'

The digital content producer revealed that even friends in Australia and the US got in touch to say they had spotted her.

She added: 'It's mixed emotions: we're through to the final, I'm still on that high, but I've also lost my job.'

Explaining her decision to skip work, she said there was 'no way' she'd turn the opportunity down after her friend won the tickets in a work raffle.

She added: 'This hasn't come around since 1996, I vividly remember crying on my mum's sofa when Gareth Southgate missed his penalty, and the football fan in me just couldn't do it. Football is my life.'

The company's website says: 'While we've been keeping busy with the surge of garden improvements during lockdown, we've also been busy creating the best team of people who are committed to helping our customers every need and providing the best products to all of our stockists.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EoW3d_0arZ2Wso00
Miss Farooqi had initially thought it would be unlikely she would be spotted in a crowd of over 60,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KKy26_0arZ2Wso00
Farooqi, whose LinkedIn page suggests she works a variety of freelance jobs, says she lost her office job, which appears to be as a Digital Content Co-ordinator at Leeds decking and and cladding firm Composite Prime

An entry for Farooqi on the site reads: 'I come from a social media and content creation background, working across various sectors. I live on the internet, keeping up with the latest trends and memes.

'When I'm not working or hanging out with my cats Crumbles and Licorice, you'll find me photographing women's football, which has taken me all over Europe; to Champions League finals and the World Cup.

'I also love going to gigs and festivals when I can, knitting and gaming.'

Wednesday's victory was a historic achievement for England and ended their 55-year wait to qualify for a major final – sealing their place in Sunday's final against Italy.

The nail-biting showdown in front of 60,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium lasted into extra time, with Harry Kane blasting in England's winning goal after the ball rebounded off the Danish keeper during a penalty.

Farooqi said her community of friends in women's football have rallied around her since she lost her job at Composite Prime, and have already new freelance work for her.

Composite Prime describes itself as 'innovators, designers and manufacturers of eco-friendly wood composite decking, cladding and flooring'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hxkpg_0arZ2Wso00
Miss Farooqi had initially thought it would be unlikely she would be spotted in a crowd of over 60,000. Harry Kane and the England team are seen above celebrating after the win
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r0LZY_0arZ2Wso00
England fans at Wembley celebrate wildy after Harry Kane scored his side's 2nd goal - which put them in Sunday's final
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZgfq_0arZ2Wso00
Sea of faces as thousands of jubilant fans pour out of Wembley Stadium after England's win over Denmark in semi-final 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OAN8i_0arZ2Wso00
Fans raised their hands and waved their flags as they celebrated England's victory against Denmark - putting Gareth Southgate's men in the final
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eIbyt_0arZ2Wso00
Fans celebrate outside Wembley Stadium after the Three Lions qualified for the Euro final where they will face Italy on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1agpH0_0arZ2Wso00
Crowds of fans leap on seats and wave their flags as  Gareth Southgate's squad beat their rivals following a Wembley thriller

Following England's win, thousands of fans in the Wembley stands leapt onto their seats and waved their flags, while hundreds of supporters partied in Leicester Square, and blocked traffic around central London.

Some formed an impromptu mosh pit in front of the big screens while others grouped together at the London landmark with chants of 'Southgate you're the one' and 'Don't take me home' ringing out.

Fans with flags were also spotted lighting red flares and sending smoke through the night sky as around 50 officers stood in attendance, watching from a distance.

Car horns also blared from the roads in an attempt to join in with the celebrations as shirtless fans threw beer into the air.

It comes as estimates suggest an astonishing £75,000 a minute was spent in pubs on Wednesday evening, meaning punters bought the equivalent 20,393 pints every 60 seconds, according to figures compiled by banking app Revolut.

Comments / 6

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

208K+
Followers
79K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Stacey Dooley
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Mixed Emotions#Football#Uk#London Kings Cross#Composite Prime#Linkedin#Digital Content Co#The Daily Telegraph#The Women S Super League#Champions League#Danish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
U.K.
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
MusicPosted by
Daily Mail

'I thought we were on a break': Kerry Katona reveals she 'never left' Atomic Kitten but the band 'cracked on doing gigs' without her as group reunites for Euro 2020 final

Atomic Kitten recently reunited for the first time in 15 years as they recorded a special version of their hit single Whole Again for Euro 2020, however original member Kerry Katona was notably absent. Kerry, 40, has now addressed the group's return, telling one of her Instagram fans she 'never...
SportsPosted by
Indy100

England fan sacked after calling in sick to work but later being caught on TV

An England fan who called in sick to work to attend the England’s semi final win at Wembley was fired from her job after being caught on TV. Over 23.86m people would have saw Nina Farooqi, 37, and her friend cheering on the Three Lions after they won 2-1 against Denmark sending them to the Euro 2020 final where they will face Italy on Sunday.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

'Finals are to be won': Level-headed Gareth Southgate calls on his England heroes to finish the job against Italy after putting semi-final heartache behind them - as he praises 'incredible' fans inside Wembley contributing to 'amazing night'

Gareth Southgate believes his heroes have exorcised the demons of the heartbreaking World Cup 2018 semi-final loss to Croatia after reaching their first major final in 55 years on a euphoric Wembley night. The Three Lions will play Italy in the European Championship final on Sunday after Harry Kane slammed...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Wembley security beefed up for Euro 2020 final after HUNDREDS of ticketless fans stormed stadium to watch England's semi-final victory - and other supporters say Covid status checks were NOT thorough enough as they entered

The Football Association will increase the number of stewards on duty at Wembley for Sunday’s European Championship final after hundreds of ticketless fans got into the ground for England’s semi-final victory over Denmark. Despite checkpoints for assessing each fan’s Covid-19 status around the perimeter, stewards were unable to prevent some...
Premier Leaguewhathifi.com

England vs Denmark live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 semi-finals for free online and on TV, team news, kick-off

England vs Denmark at Wembley tonight sees 55 years of expectation in the balance. While Gareth Southgate's men remain the favourites, the Danes have proved that anything is possible at both Euro 2020 and in 1992 when their forebears walked out winners. They will play like vikings. Will England play like lions? England vs Denmark is free to watch on the ITV Hub. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs Denmark live stream, wherever you are in the world.
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Watch live as fans arrive at Wembley Stadium for England v Denmark semi-final

Watch as excited England fans arrive at Wembley Stadium for tonight’s blockbuster Euro 2020 semi-final match against Denmark. Chants of “Football’s Coming Home” could be heard and people could be seen dancing amid a sea of red and white outside the stadium, where 60,000 spectators are expected to cheer on the Three Lions at 8pm. The winner tonight will go on to face Italy in Sunday’s final.
Soccerkentlive.news

Fans eagerly await England’s semi-final showdown at Wembley

England football supporters are limbering up to roar their team to victory in tonight’s Euro 2020 semi-final, knowing a win will take the men’s team to within touching distance of major silverware for the first time in more than half a century. Three Lions fans are expected to get through...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Euro 2020 semi-final capacity: How many fans are at Wembley tonight?

England take on Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 tonight and will do so in front of a large audience.More than 60,000 fans are set to be at Wembley tonight in what is expected to be the biggest sporting attendance in the UK since the start of the pandemic. Just over 40,000 spectators were in attendance as England defeated Germany at Wembley in the last-16, but the stadium’s capacity has been increased to 75 per cent for the semi-finals and final. LIVE: Live coverage of England vs DenmarkThat is in line with government plans announced in June when...
Premier LeagueSunderland Echo

Sunderland boss gives all 52 staff Monday off work to enjoy Euro 2020 final

Brenda Coade has given all 52 of her staff the day off on Monday, so they can watch Sunday night’s Italy v England Euro 2020 final in style. The businesswoman owns Designer Childrenswear, one of the city’s most-successful retail operations, which sells nationally through its E-commerce offices in Olive Street, as well as catering for in person shoppers at its store in Derwent Street.
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Sterling defends dubious penalty award in England semi-final win

London (AFP) – Raheem Sterling said a foul on him that led to England’s winning goal in their 2-1 extra-time victory over Denmark in Wednesday’s Euro 2020 semi-final was a “clear penalty”. The Manchester City forward went to ground following a challenge by Joakim Maehle after bursting into the Denmark...

Comments / 6

Community Policy