Notably, ARK also made another tangible investment into the shares of the only publicly listed crypto exchange Coinbase. Square’s recent announcement that it would be building a Bitcoin hard wallet plus the revelation made by its founder Jack Dorsey that the payment platform would be working towards bringing decentralized finance to Bitcoin might have played a role in helping Cathie Wood’s New York-based Ark Investment Management to invest in the firm. According to an announcement made by Ark Invest, the company had purchased 225,937 shares of the payment processing firm Square. Also, it was revealed that Square’s recent inventions and intentions to the crypto space align with ARK’s goal of launching an exchange-traded fund.