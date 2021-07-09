Cancel
A Folk Horror Tale—John Galliano Films an Epic Movie Scenario for His Maison Margiela Artisanal Collection

By Sarah Mowe r
Vogue Magazine
 12 days ago

Just as more or less everyone else in Paris has been tentatively reverting to the runway show norm, John Galliano beckoned his audience to the wide-screen premiere of his spectacular movie A Folk Horror Tale at a cinema on the Champs Élysées. Made with the multiple award-winning French director Olivier Dahan—and a self-penned script by the designer, its awe-inspiring production values pushed even further into the conceptual realms of new fashion communication that Galliano has been embracing wholeheartedly during the pandemic. “I’m loving this medium,” he declared. “It helps me express so much.”

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

