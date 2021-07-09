A Folk Horror Tale—John Galliano Films an Epic Movie Scenario for His Maison Margiela Artisanal Collection

Tom Jolliffe offers up some essential Japanese horror movies…. When it comes to horror cinema across Asia, Japan in particular has had a long association and skill with the genre. The early 00’s boom in particular saw a huge interest in Japanese horror, but long before some of these iconic films like The Grudge or Dark Water etc., there was a rich history of horror cinema. If you look at things through a blinkered Western perspective you’d say that a focus on Samurai films (and realist films) slowly evolved into a fascination with horror. Of course that is largely based on what broke out to a wider audience. The truth is, whilst Samurai films did lose their popularity, often only returning in nostalgia laced homage, or more serious period epics, horror films have historically been popular in Japan post-war (in truth, as a cinematic power the freedom to creatively express yourself as a film-maker would be most prominent from the mid 50’s onward).