A Folk Horror Tale—John Galliano Films an Epic Movie Scenario for His Maison Margiela Artisanal Collection
Just as more or less everyone else in Paris has been tentatively reverting to the runway show norm, John Galliano beckoned his audience to the wide-screen premiere of his spectacular movie A Folk Horror Tale at a cinema on the Champs Élysées. Made with the multiple award-winning French director Olivier Dahan—and a self-penned script by the designer, its awe-inspiring production values pushed even further into the conceptual realms of new fashion communication that Galliano has been embracing wholeheartedly during the pandemic. “I’m loving this medium,” he declared. “It helps me express so much.”www.vogue.com
Comments / 0