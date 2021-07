Haiti , Jacmel , Haiti , Port-Au-Prince , Haiti – Bernadette Giacomazzo • Jul 14, 2021 – (via travelnoire.com) – Thanks in no small part to the assassination of its president, Haiti tourism in 2021 may seem — at least to Western eyes — less than desirable. But the reality is, the tourism of the country is more attractive than ever before. Despite the depiction of Haiti as a lawless, godless land, it’s actually quite beautiful, safe, and welcoming to tourists.