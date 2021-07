Everton manager Rafa Benitez has encouraged club chiefs to sign Napoli's 30-year-old Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, who played for the Spaniard in Italy. (90min) Napoli will be keen to offload Koulibaly, as well as 25-year-old Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz, as they try to reduce their wage bill. The Neapolitan side, however, are yet to receive a suitable offer for either player. (Calciomercato - in Italian)