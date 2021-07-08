Cancel
Shenandoah, IA

Fantastic outing by Spangler gives Mustangs senior night win

By Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
valleynewstoday.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a night when Shenandoah baseball honored its seven seniors, it was a freshman who stole the show in leading the Mustangs to a 5-0 win over Lenox Tuesday, July 6. Jade Spangler threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings, scattering four hits and one walk while striking out six. He was also very efficient, throwing just 73 pitches. Braden Knight recorded the final out on the mound as the Mustangs improved to 7-20 on the season heading into the district tournament, which starts Saturday.

