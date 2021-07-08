Cannes 2021: Everything Went Fine review
A bland title – much like a bland line of conversation – can hide an abyss the way a household fridge can hide a corpse. François Ozon is a master at this kind of observational understatement that touches on something deeper. For instance, in his new film Everything Went Fine – based on Emmanuèle Bernheim’s novel of the same name – it is the fine details, the banal, the ordinary, the minutiae that holds weight, that pieces together the bigger picture of human life like tiles in a mosaic.cine-vue.com
