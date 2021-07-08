Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cannes 2021: Everything Went Fine review

By CineVue
Cine Vue
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bland title – much like a bland line of conversation – can hide an abyss the way a household fridge can hide a corpse. François Ozon is a master at this kind of observational understatement that touches on something deeper. For instance, in his new film Everything Went Fine – based on Emmanuèle Bernheim’s novel of the same name – it is the fine details, the banal, the ordinary, the minutiae that holds weight, that pieces together the bigger picture of human life like tiles in a mosaic.

cine-vue.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Rampling
Person
Sophie Marceau
Person
François Ozon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Euthanasia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesScreendaily

Francois Ozon’s ‘Everything Went Fine’ snapped up by over 20 territories (exclusive)

Paris-based sales company Playtime has unveiled a slew of deals on François Ozon’s Cannes Palme d’Or contender Everything Went Fine following its premiere in Competition on Wednesday evening. For Europe, it has sold to Benelux (September Film), Switzerland (Filmcoopi), Austria and Germany (Wild Bunch), Spain (Golem Distribución), Greece (Filmtrade), Italy...
Moviesheyuguys.com

Val Review – Cannes 2021

Judging by the roles which made him one of America’s most famous movie stars, you’d be forgiven for not knowing Val Kilmer was also the youngest actor ever accepted into prestige New York drama school Juilliard. A budding playwright and Shakespearean actor when young, Kilmer’s loftier ideas about the world never quite became clear in the generally schlocky parts he became famous for. He knows this.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Chiara’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

In his Calabrian series that began with Mediterranea, about the North African refugee influx, and shifted to a Romani community in A Ciambra, writer-director Jonas Carpignano brought unvarnished naturalism to vivid snapshots of a place where poverty, racism and crime to a large extent shape the social fabric. He completes the trilogy with A Chiara, for the first time focusing on a young female protagonist and delivering what’s arguably his most accomplished and affecting film to date. A too-protracted final act notwithstanding, this chronicle of a keen-eyed teen’s loss of innocence builds to a shattering climax.
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: ‘Bergman Island’

Breathing in the air that the master breathed, staying in his home and becoming saturated with all manner of first-hand Bergman-iana has in no way qualified Bergman Island writer-director Mia Hansen-Love to be mentioned in the same breath as the late Swedish master Ingmar Bergman, much less make a film about his aura and legacy. Lazy, unimaginative and incapable of expressing admiration for Bergman in any meaningful way, this story of a couple who make a pilgrimage to Faro Island to soak in the man’s influence, is a very poor excuse for an homage except as a travelogue. When Woody Allen did it, it was both sincere and very funny.
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: ‘The Hill Where Lionesses Roar’

Fans of 2019 Palme d’Or contender Portrait Of A Lady On Fire will know Luàna Bajrami as the terrific young actress who portrayed the maid, Sophie. Now, the French-Kosovan returns to Cannes as a writer, director and star with Directors’ Fortnight drama The Hill Where Lionesses Roar (Luaneshat E Kodrës). Bajrami is only 20 years old, so unsurprisingly this is her debut, which she made when she was just 19.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Flag Day Review – Cannes 2021

Celebrated actor but unproven director Sean Penn has of late been bruised by appearances at Cannes, where his work behind the camera has been harshly critiqued, even mocked. Unfortunately, it appears Flag Day offers no respite, with French audiences largely unimpressed by his attempt at a New Hollywood-style crime caper. Though that doesn’t mean there aren’t some aspects of Flag Day worth remarking on – or even that it’s a bad movie, per se.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Drive My Car Review – Cannes 2021

An adaptation from the short story of the same name by Haruki Murakami from his bestselling collection ‘Men Without Women’, Drive My Car is the latest melodrama from Japanese up-and-comer Ryûsuki Hamaguchi. Yet more epic than his previous work – and with a sizable runtime just shy of three hours – it’s his biggest-scale film to date. And though it has plenty of flair, Drive My Car never quite justifies its alienated approach to Murakami’s work.
MoviesCine Vue

Cannes 2021: The Souvenir Part II review

Perhaps the biggest difference between The Souvenir and Part II is its shift towards comedy. Whereas the first film charted the doomed love affair of Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne), the aspiring film student, and Anthony (Tom Burke), who might work for the Foreign Office or might be a compulsive liar as well as a confirmed drug addict, this second outing takes the aftermath of grief and the slow process of recovery and along the way charts a surprisingly comic path. Tragedy is when everybody dies: comedy tells us life goes on. This is life going on.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Jane By Charlotte’: Cannes Review

Jane Birkin and Charlotte Gainsbourg explore their relationship in this modest, tender documentary. Dir. Charlotte Gainsbourg. France. 2021. 107 mins. When a celebrated actress and singer makes a film about her mother, also a celebrated actress and singer, you expect the result to be something of a mutual appreciation party. In fact, in Jane by Charlotte, Jane Birkin and daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg seem not only to revel in each other’s company, but to be a little perplexed by each other – and in Birkin’s case, perplexed by herself too. This small, engaging film doesn’t offer much in the way of introduction to Birkin for non-initiates - there’s nothing about her acting career, for example. But for the devoted audience of a star who can – for once – genuinely be called an icon, the film offers a tender and quite illuminating portrait of a mother-daughter relationship seen both within, and far away from, the public sphere of celebrity. It should have a modest but solid presence in Francophile, cinephile and musical outlets alike.
MoviesScreendaily

‘A Radiant Girl’: Cannes Review

Sandrine Kiberlain directs this French Occupation drama which plays out in Cannes Critics’ Week. Dir. Sandrine Kiberlain. France. 2021. 98 mins. The Occupation in Paris: we’ve been here many times before in French cinema, and one thing can certainly be said of Sandrine Kiberlain’s debut feature as a writer-director is that she does it differently. Whether or not she does it well it is almost moot: there’s plenty to engage in A Radiant Girl, not least a performance by Rebecca Marder which more than delivers (perhaps even too much) on the luminous promise of the English title.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘After Yang’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

A punchy dance routine for multiple families of four opens After Yang, and it’s easily the most exhilarating sequence of its kind in a film about artificial intelligence since Oscar Isaac and Sonoya Mizuno’s sexy boogie in Ex Machina. But this contemplative, utterly transfixing second feature from the South Korean-born video essayist known as Kogonada could not be more different in tone. The “technosapien” here is not a malevolent threat but an integral part of the connective tissue of one family’s lives. When their robot malfunctions, they are left to navigate an aching loss while considering the limits of their self-knowledge.
WorldScreendaily

‘Three Floors’: Cannes Review

Nanni Moretti returns to Cannes with an adaptation of an Israeli novel transposed to an affluent Rome suburb. It’s easy to grasp the cinematic potential of Israeli writer Eshkol Nevo’s 2015 trio of interlinked novellas, translated into English as Three Floors Up, centred around three families who live on different floors of the same Tel Aviv condominium. It’s full of unreliable narrators, games of truth and lies, and contains a critique of coercive forces in Israeli society and religion. How strange, then, that Italian director Nanni Moretti should decide, in transposing the material to a suburb of his own city, Rome, to turn it into a straight-up middle-class melodrama.
WorldCine Vue

Cannes 2021: Small Body review

Agata (Celeste Cescutti) is a young woman who gives birth to a stillborn child. She lives on the coast of Veneto in North East Italy in a deeply religious community where the priest assures her that the unbaptised baby is now in limbo where she will stay for eternity. The...
MoviesScreendaily

‘Blue Bayou’: Cannes Review

Justin Chon takes a step up in this Focus Features tearjerker co-starring Alicia Vikander. Dir/scr: Justin Chon. US. 2021. 119 mins. After two indie dramas set among Los Angeles’ Korean-American community, actor-director Justin Chon moves into the big league with this stirring deportation drama set in New Orleans. Like Britain’s Windrush scandal, the issue at the heart of the film is an immigration ‘loophole’ that remains open to this day, one that has seen thousands of children adopted at a very young age by US parents discover only much later in life that they have no legal status as American citizens, and in some cases risk deportation.
MoviesCine Vue

Cannes 2021: The French Dispatch review

Wes Anderson showed his loyalty to Cannes by holding back The French Dispatch from last year’s cancelled festival – and it proves a fitting premiere here, with the film a love letter to France herself. But like the best French passion, it has to be something of a ménage-a-trois – with the other lover that rickety old dame/gigolo: print journalism.
Theater & Danceheyuguys.com

The Velvet Underground Review – Cannes 2021

Todd Haynes has created an intoxicating documentary about the legendary avant-garde band that was the Velvet Underground. Starting with some key moments from the early 1960s, most notably Walter Cronkite’s announcement of the assassination of JFK, the footage sets the scene for the genesis of one of the century’s most seminal and exciting bands.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Story of My Wife’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

In The Story of My Wife (A feleségem története), the strong auteurist voice of one of Eastern Europe’s most fascinating filmmakers, Hungarian distaff director Ildikó Enyedi (My 20th Century, Simon the Magician, On Body and Soul), seems not only muted but even slightly musty. This adaptation of Milán Füst’s most famous novel, set in the 1920s in Paris, Hamburg and at sea, is divided into chapters and should feel novelistic. Instead, especially its midsection more often feels like an endless feuilleton in which an upright Dutch sea captain and his flighty French wife seem to play a monotonous game of cat and mouse, of flirting with the suspicion of infidelity.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Intregalde’: Cannes Review

Romania’s new wave director Radu Muntean returns with a cast of characters who can’t see the woods for the trees. Dir. Radu Muntean. Romania. 2021. 104 mins. Romanian cinema takes a trip into the dark woods in Intregalde by Radu Muntean, a mainstay of the country’s New Wave. Following titles like Tuesday After Christmas (2010) and Alice T. (2018), Muntean comes to Directors’ Fortnight with a road movie – or rather, a muddy-track movie – that teases us with the possibility that it may become a survival drama or a Blair Witch-style chiller. Instead, Muntean leads us into a playfully caustic realm of social satire, as his characters find themselves in unknown territory without either GPS or a clear moral compass. This vivid variation on the New Wave’s founding aesthetic of character-based realism should have modest commercial prospects but will be rock solid at festivals.
MoviesCine Vue

Film Review: Summer of Soul

Recalling the moment she walked out on stage and looked upon the assembled crowd of thousands at the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969, Mavis Staples remembers being “overcome with joy.” The experience of watching Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) achieves similar levels of pure elation, capturing the essence of a moment in time that echoes today.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Playground’: Cannes Review

Life in a French primary school is a trauma to be endured in Laura Wandel’s gut-punch debut. A gut-punch of a film that is not so much a portrait of schoolyard bullying as it is a sensory immersion straight into the heart of children abusing other children physically and emotionally, Playground is a sit-up-and-take-notice blend of outstandingly natural performances enhanced by spot-on cinematic choices. Told almost entirely from the height of its young protagonists, the film plunges viewers into a world (the film’s original French title is ‘Un Monde’) of seemingly unavoidable unease, grabbing us from the first frame and rarely letting up its relentless focus on stoic suffering vs daring to upset the status quo. Tough subject matter sensitively handled in this Cannes Un Certain Regard premiere distinguishes Belgian newcomer Laura Wandel as as a talent to watch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy