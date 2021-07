Garrett is the author of the new book X Troop: The Secret Jewish Commandos of World War Two. She is director of the Jewish Studies Center at Hunter College. As we approach the 80th anniversary of America’s entry into World War II, it can sometimes seem as if we know all the stories that there are to know about the conflict. But this assumption underestimates the scope and complexity of one of the most destructive episodes in human history. New details are emerging all the time, as declassified files come to light and remaining survivors come forward to share their memories—and their secrets.