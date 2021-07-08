Composition Exercise: Triptych Photography

Typically, a triptych is a work of art that has three sections or carved panels that are hinged together and can be folded or closed. The middle panel is usually the largest and is flanked by two smaller ones. But you may even come across triptychs of equal-sized panels. The triptych form appears in early Christian art and was a popular standard format for altar paintings from the Middle Ages onwards. If you’re looking for a way to exercise your creativity, escape from the stress of daily life and practice your compositing skills, triptych photography is a great way to do just that. Photographer Thomas Heaton shows you how you can create a triptych in today’s video: