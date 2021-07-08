Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Composition Exercise: Triptych Photography

By Sunny Shrestha
picturecorrect.com
 13 days ago

Typically, a triptych is a work of art that has three sections or carved panels that are hinged together and can be folded or closed. The middle panel is usually the largest and is flanked by two smaller ones. But you may even come across triptychs of equal-sized panels. The triptych form appears in early Christian art and was a popular standard format for altar paintings from the Middle Ages onwards. If you’re looking for a way to exercise your creativity, escape from the stress of daily life and practice your compositing skills, triptych photography is a great way to do just that. Photographer Thomas Heaton shows you how you can create a triptych in today’s video:

www.picturecorrect.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Compositing#The Triptych#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Photographymakeuseof.com

7 Benefits of Using a Tripod in Photography

Tripods are beneficial, multifaceted pieces of equipment that every photographer needs. Most photographers would recommend you get one, regardless of your genre of photography. We're going to discuss the benefits of using a tripod in photography and give you some tips on how to use a tripod for the best...
Photographypicturecorrect.com

Understanding Exposure Value in Photography

Before explaining Exposure Value (EV for short), it helps to know what Light Value (LV, for short) means. When you find something (whether it’s a person, a landscape, or even a ninja), there are (generally speaking) two main levels of light you need to deal with. The first is the average amount of light in the area (we call this luminance or brightness), and the second is the amount of light bouncing off of the subject (also known as Light Value, or LV for short).
PhotographyPhotofocus

Five great photography podcasts

When I am traveling, I love listening to podcasts. I’ll share five that get snared in my podcast catcher frequently. I discovered the PetaPixel Photography Podcast first. I immediately took to host “Sharky” James’ oddball sense of humor. This podcast is a combination of news, short life experiences and jokes all stir-fried together into a fun podcast. The show has a somewhat tongue-in-cheek “You darn kids get off my lawn” vibe, which is a lot of fun.
Photographypicturecorrect.com

Rule of Space in Photography

If everybody needs space, so does the subject in your portraits. This is a rule in photography more commonly known as the rule of space. This rule states that if the subject is not looking directly to the camera, or looks out of the frame, there should be enough space for the subject to look into. This technique creates intrigue in the minds of the viewers.
Photographydigital-photography-school.com

The Weekly Photography Challenge – Patterns

We see patterns in many places, repetition in shapes and objects, buildings, fences, patterns are everywhere! This week we want you to find and photograph a pattern a pattern a pattern a pattern! (sorry, dadjoke) You must take a new photograph for this weekly challenge, how else are you going...
Photographymomblogsociety.com

Food Photography Backdrops and Things in Between

There is more than one variable to consider in terms of image assessment. All these variables come together to either make or break the photoshoot. This is why aside from food photography backdrops, there are still other variables to consider if your team wants to achieve a good photo shoot activity. The things in between can be divided into two, the popular and the most considered one, and those usually overlooked. While these things can be grouped and plotted on a spectrum, they are all worth exploring and studying.
Photographymidfloridanewspapers.com

New photography exhibit

“People and Nature,” a temporary art exhibit, is now on display at Trout Lake Nature Center in Eustis. The photography exhibit includes images of people in both local and far-flung locales. All of the works are by members of the InFocus Photo Club, who regularly provide photographic images and services to TLNC.
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

Ed Kenney photography show at BRAF

Photographer Ed Kenney’s exhibit, featuring images from his new book “The Winter Coast of Maine” and his extensive travels, is on display at Boothbay Region Art Foundation (BRAF). The show is in the upstairs Harbor View Room until July 26. Kenney’s passion for photography was ignited by the gift of...
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Protective Adventure Photography Packs

The Shimoda Explore V2 backpack is a purpose-focused accessory for photographers that will enable them to keep all of their essential gear securely stowed and protected. The pack has been sized to make it suited as a carry-on luggage piece and boasts an internal organization system that consists of padded components that can be shifted to suit different equipment. This is further enhanced with a padded laptop storage section and TSA-friendly locks to keep gear out of the wrong hands.
PhotographyPhotography Life

Photography Life Reviews

We’ve reviewed hundreds of photography products at Photography Life, from cameras and lenses to accessories and post-production software. Every time we review something, our goal is to dive deeper than any other photo review website. Months or years of real-world testing and experience go into everything we write. Unlike many...
Photographynaturettl.com

Weekly Photography Assignment: Light

Each week we’ll be giving you a theme that you can submit a photo for, and we’ll choose our favourite to be featured on the Nature TTL website. Participating in these assignments will be a great way for you to force yourself to push the boundaries of your photography and improve together as a community on the website.
PhotographyLight Stalking

A Simple Guide To Make Still Life Photography Come Alive

Think about the many times you scroll Instagram, poring through millions of pictures shared from around the world. So many images of foods, vegetation, buildings, drinks, and other scenes are captured on camera every day. If you form part of this ensemble of digital photographers, do you know you’re continuing...
PhotographyDIY Photography

Are you a photography weirdo?

With Spring here, I think it’s time to fully embrace your inner photo weirdo. If you missed the Street Photography Anywhere class, a common comment was how uncomfortable people were to do this type of work – to shoot in quiet areas, to capture portraits of random people, to shoot in suburbs, or even in busy cities.
Geneva, NYhws.edu

Photography Students Capture the Built Landscape

In “Introduction to Imaging,” students each created a photo series that captures the visual and conceptual essence of the places they live. During the intensive, three-week Maymester course, students explored the methods, materials and history of photography — and how photographic imaging has influenced how we perceive reality. Under the guidance of Professor of Art and Architecture Christine Chin, students “mapped” the landscape around them in the style of the New Topographic photographers, whose work reconsidered the familiar constructed world.
Photographyshutterbug.com

Is This the Best Prime Lens for Photography?

What is the best prime lens for photography? According to photographer and YouTube star Peter McKinnon, it's the Canon RF 50mm f/1.2L USM and in the below video he tells you why. "It crushes everything," McKinnon says. "It's all I've been using and I'm going to tell you why every...
PhotographyPhotofocus

Keeping street photography settings simple

Interested in getting into street photography but not sure where to begin? Among the first things you must familiarize yourself with are the camera settings that work best for this type of photography. However, this be understandably confusing if you’re a total beginner. Sure, you can set your camera on Auto Mode and let it do the hard work for you. But, if you really want to be in full control of your results, knowing which street photography settings to use is paramount.
PhotographyPosted by
The Atlantic

The 2021 Audubon Photography Awards

The winners of this year’s annual Audubon Photography Awards competition were recently announced. Photographers entered images in four categories: professional, amateur, youth, and plants for birds. More than 8,700 images depicting birdlife from all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces and territories were judged. The National Audubon Society was once more kind enough to share some of this year’s winners and Top 100 images with us below.
Yankton, SDYankton Daily Press

Wildlife Photography Event At YCL

Roger Dietrich, a well-known birder with decades of experience capturing vivid photos of all kinds of wildlife, will discuss his knowledge of and passion for wildlife photography on Tuesday, July 13, at the Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. in the library meeting room.
digitalspy.com

Composite Doors

Whats everyone's experience of the manufacturers ?. Think we paid just about £850 for ours fitted. It looks much nicer than a UPVC door but not sure what other advantages it offers. Posts: 456. Forum Member. ✭. 09/07/21 - 16:52 #3. Very happy with ours. It’s very solid and a...
PhotographyPhotography Life

What Are Your Favorite Photography Moments?

Every once in a while, conditions and circumstances align perfectly and some unexpected, amazing sight happens while I’m taking pictures. It rarely happens more than once a year, but it’s always memorable. Below, I’ll share some of my favorites and invite you to do the same. Deer in Yosemite. I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy