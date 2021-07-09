Preventing blue-green algae

Something troubling is happening in freshwater lakes around the world—algae are acting decidedly peculiar. On pebble-strewn waterfronts at Lake Tahoe, California, along sandy shallows in Ma¯ori Lake, New Zealand, beneath layers of cold, clear water in Lake Baikal, Russia—even at Bear Lake in northern Utah—long strands of slimy green algae are mustering explosive growth and hijacking ecosystems. It’s a phenomenon that’s particularly alarming to researchers, as the algal blooms can’t readily be predicted by established successional patterns, according to a newly published overview from Soren Brothers, ecologist in Utah State University’s Ecology Center and Department of Watershed Sciences in the S.J. & Jessie E. Quinney College of Natural Resources, and others.