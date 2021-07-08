Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, MN

COLUMN: In the woods and on the water

hometownsource.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s all fun and games until someone has to bike back to the car at the end of a St. Croix River canoe trip. The Fifth of July was a repeat of the day before, minus a few thousand fireworks. On Sunday, we rolled through Marine on St. Croix under a sweltering sun, throwing candy and rubber bracelets. Monday’s parade took place on the water, where we joined a few hundred people who had apparently also decided it was the perfect day to go paddling on the St. Croix River.

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stillwater, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Lake Elmo, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Afton, MN
County
Washington County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Water Pollution#In The Water#Mississippi Rivers#Trout#Marine#Arcola Bluffs Trail Join#Inaturalist#Cnc#Belwin Conservancy#15551 Division St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks

Multiple major websites were down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in an apparent widespread outage linked to the global content distribution network Akamai. Sites hit spanned many different fields, including the site for the upcoming Olympic Games. However, the impacted websites appeared to be operating again around 1 p.m....

Comments / 0

Community Policy