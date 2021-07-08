COLUMN: In the woods and on the water

It’s all fun and games until someone has to bike back to the car at the end of a St. Croix River canoe trip. The Fifth of July was a repeat of the day before, minus a few thousand fireworks. On Sunday, we rolled through Marine on St. Croix under a sweltering sun, throwing candy and rubber bracelets. Monday’s parade took place on the water, where we joined a few hundred people who had apparently also decided it was the perfect day to go paddling on the St. Croix River.