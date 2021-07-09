Cancel
Obituaries

Obituary: Cynthia West Granahan

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCynthia West Granahan (May 24, 1941-July 3, 2021) passed away peacefully following a lengthy illness at Mineral Springs Nursing Home on Saturday, July 3, at approximately 6 p.m. She was accompanied by her devoted husband, Henry, of 58 years. She leaves, besides Henry, sons Robert of Rochester, N.H.; and Joseph...

