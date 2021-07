Dear M&M: Any thoughts on global trends or consumer behavior going forward in 2020 with the pandemic still on our minds? – Jack. Dear Jack: The biggest challenge going forward will be a struggle for the workforce and employers adapting to new ways to do business. Not only are changes being made from where we work from our homes to driving to the office or traditional workplace, but considerations on how products flow from where we normally buy them to get into the hands of the end user.