Virginia Beach, VA

Tornado Warning issued for City of Virginia Beach by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 20:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: City of Virginia Beach A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CURRITUCK AND THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH At 844 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Knotts Island, or 8 miles northeast of Currituck, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Knotts Island and Sandbridge Beach. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 1

