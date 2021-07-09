Cancel
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Drops Rare Appearance on Instagram

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's daughter, Bella Kidman Cruise, regularly posts her artwork on Instagram, but she shared a rare selfie this week to celebrate England's performance during the Euro 2020 finals. Cruise, 28, shared the photo on her Instagram Story, meaning the picture was only available for 24 hours. The black and white selfie was the first new picture of herself that Cruise has shared since February.

