Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 16:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning near Mayer has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still occurring with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Yavapai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Yuma County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 17:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-19 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Yuma FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL YUMA AND SOUTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTIES At 525 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is still occurring in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of North Central Yuma and Southeastern La Paz Counties
Benson County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benson, Ramsey, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-19 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benson; Ramsey; Towner A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL BENSON...SOUTHWESTERN TOWNER AND WEST CENTRAL RAMSEY COUNTIES At 708 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Considine, or 15 miles northwest of Cando, moving southeast at 40 mph. This storm produced 67 mph wind gust at 649 pm at the NDAWN sensor 7 miles east of Perth. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Considine, Cando, Maza, Churchs Ferry and Penn. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Yuma County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 16:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-19 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Yuma FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL YUMA AND SOUTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTIES At 525 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is still occurring in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of North Central Yuma and Southeastern La Paz Counties
Caribou County, IDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Caribou by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-20 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Caribou A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL CARIBOU COUNTY At 310 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blackfoot Reservoir, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Southern Blackfoot Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Teton County, WYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Teton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 16:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-20 16:25:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Teton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN TETON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Mchenry County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 18:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-19 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: McHenry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTY At 638 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Karlsruhe, or 30 miles southwest of Rugby, moving south at 10 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Drake, Anamoose, Karlsruhe, Balfour, Kief, Bergen and George Lake. HAIL...2.75IN WIND...60MPH
Cullman County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cullman FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Huntsville has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of north central Alabama, including the following area, Cullman. * Through this evening. * Numerous showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to redevelop this morning into the afternoon hours, before dissipating. This activity could produce another 1 to 2 inches of rainfall with locally heavier amounts possible over parts of northern Alabama. This is occurring along a stationary front that has already produced rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches of rainfall across much of northern Alabama with locally higher amounts up to 8 inches this past weekend into Monday. This recent heavy rain has saturated soils in these areas, continuing the potential for additional flash flooding through 10 PM this evening.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 11:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 12:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1230 PM MST. * At 1143 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Groom Creek Subdivision, or 7 miles south of Prescott Valley, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Walker, Oak Knoll Village, Groom Creek Subdivision, Lower Wolf Creek Campground and Upper Wolf Creek Group Campground. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 15:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 326 PM MST, Heavy rain has shifted out of the warning area, from just north of Crown King to Wagoner and south along the Hassayampa River basin. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain fell earlier this afternoon. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wagoner. This includes the following streams and drainages Poland Creek, Spring Creek, Tiger Creek, Slim Jim Creek, Ash Creek, Blind Indian Creek, Tuscumbia Creek, East Fork Castle Creek, Bear Creek, Turkey Creek, North Fork Cellar Springs Creek, Arrastre Creek, Hassayampa River, Arrastra Creek, Minnehaha Creek, Amazon Gulch, Towers Creek, Cottonwood Creek and Cellar Springs Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy