Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 15:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 326 PM MST, Heavy rain has shifted out of the warning area, from just north of Crown King to Wagoner and south along the Hassayampa River basin. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain fell earlier this afternoon. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wagoner. This includes the following streams and drainages Poland Creek, Spring Creek, Tiger Creek, Slim Jim Creek, Ash Creek, Blind Indian Creek, Tuscumbia Creek, East Fork Castle Creek, Bear Creek, Turkey Creek, North Fork Cellar Springs Creek, Arrastre Creek, Hassayampa River, Arrastra Creek, Minnehaha Creek, Amazon Gulch, Towers Creek, Cottonwood Creek and Cellar Springs Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Comments / 0