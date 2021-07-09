Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Billings, Dunn, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Billings; Dunn; Stark The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Dunn County in southwestern North Dakota East central Billings County in southwestern North Dakota Northwestern Stark County in southwestern North Dakota * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 644 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of South Fairfield, or 16 miles northwest of Dickinson, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include South Fairfield, Hirschville and New Hradec. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH