Cuba says second Covid vaccine Soberana 2 boasts 91.2% efficacy

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

HAVANA, July 8 (Reuters) - Cuba said on Thursday that its two-shot Soberana 2 vaccine, delivered with a booster called Soberana Plus, had proven 91.2% effective in late stage clinical trials against the coronavirus, following similar news about its Abdala vaccine last month at 92.28% efficacy

The announcement came from state-run biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma, which oversees the Finlay Institute, the maker of Soberana 2, and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, the producer of Abdala. (Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Sandra Maler)

