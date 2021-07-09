Cancel
Yuma County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Yuma County by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Yuma County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN YUMA COUNTY UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 647 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northeast of Cope, or 18 miles south of Yuma, moving southeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Joes, Abarr and Kirk.

County
Yuma County, CO
City
Yuma, CO
