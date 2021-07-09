Union Pacific update on Palestine shop

On Thursday in the 369th Judicial District Court of Judge Michael Davis, Union Pacific Railroad was ordered to stick to the 1955 judgment with the city of Palestine. At present, Union Pacific must employ 0.52% of its office and shop employees in Palestine, which according to the 1954 agreement, includes the following classifications: executives, officials and staff assistants; professional, clerical and general; maintenance of equipment and stores; transportation, other than train, engine and yard; and transportation, yardmasters, switch tenders and hostlers.