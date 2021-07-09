Cancel
Dexter, MO

Tyson Foods recalls almost 4,500 tons of chicken products

Houston Chronicle
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEXTER, Mo. (AP) — Tyson Foods is recalling almost 4500 tons (4082.33 metric tonnes) of ready-to-eat chicken products after finding the products may be tainted with listeria bacteria, federal officials announced Thursday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall a month after two consumers reported falling ill with listeriosis....

