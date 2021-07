It’s important to remember that professional athletes are normal people who just happen to have enormous bank accounts. Saturday night’s game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres up in Washington D.C. was going just about as expected for a couple of hours. The Nationals have been decimated by injuries this year and the Padres are still one of the elite teams in baseball. Fernando Tatís Jr. was doing his nightly routine of bending the laws of physics when he got caught rounding third too heavy but somehow avoided the tag coming back from Trea Turner. San Diego increased their lead up to four before running off for the bottom of the sixth.