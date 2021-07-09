Cancel
Estill Springs, TN

Obituary in July 8, 2021, edition - Michael Ashley

Herald Chronicle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHLEY, Michael David, age 67, of Estill Springs, Tennessee, departed this life on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, following an extended illness. Mr. Ashley was born in Shelbyville, Tennessee, on Jan. 15, 1954, to the late Austin Ashley and Wilma Tucker Ashley. Mr. Ashley was a dedicated Christian who loved his Lord and Savior. He attended the Shelbyville Canbas Community Church. Mr. Ashley was employed for approximately 20 years at A.E.D.C. as a chauffeur. He then was a self-employed owner of A&A Vinyl Construction Company for almost 10 years. It was at this time that Mr. Ashley received a liver transplant. He did well for several years and then had complications with his kidneys and heart that led to his disability. Mr. Ashley was a fun-loving man who never met a stranger and he had rather be on the lake fishing any day than on land. He was a member of the Franklin County Bass Club for many years. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father who dearly loved his children and grandchildren and cherished each day he had with them. Mr. Ashley is survived by his wife, Barbara Ashley of Estill Springs; sons, Dusty Ashley of Lynchburg, Ricky Livingston and wife, Krystal of Tullahoma, and David Livingston and wife, April of Winchester; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Brenda Ferrell and husband, Jerry of Estill Springs, and Delilah Gunn and husband, Gary of Franklin, Tennessee; brother, Doug Ashley and wife, Beth of Winchester; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and father-in-law, Charles Shumate and wife, Mary of Tullahoma. Visitation with the family was held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grant Funeral Home in Estill Springs. Services for Mr. Ashley were held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Pastor Caleb McCall officiating. Interment followed in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Estill Springs with family serving as pallbearers.

