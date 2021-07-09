‘All We Do is Win’ — Tower Theatre Goes 2-0 in Court This Week
The Tower Theatre scored two wins in court this week that could pave the way for a sale to Adventure Church and keep the city out. In a tentative ruling, Judge D. Tyler Tharpe denied the city of Fresno’s request for entry to conduct an appraisal inside the theatre. Earlier this week, in a separate case Judge Rosemary McGuire ruled favorably for Tower Theatre, eliminating a legal document that essentially halted a sale.gvwire.com
Comments / 5