MY AMISH HOME: Get the two-wheeled cart and proceed

Welcome to America's first Amish attraction where we've been educating the public since 1955. We invite you to learn about the fascinating life of Lancaster's Amish people while creating memories that will last a lifetime. Start your visit learning about Amish history and heritage on our guided house tour. Then, take the next step and wander through the Amish countryside on our picturesque bus tour. Be ready to take a lot of photos! We will make a stop at an Amish business along the way, when available. After your guided tours, spend time on our 15-acre farm. There is fun for the whole family, feed and pet farm animals, ride an Amish scooter, explore our Amish-built schoolhouse, walk across our covered bridge, and much more.