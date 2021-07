Game 3 of the NBA Finals started out with Jrue Holiday scoring the first points of the game with a corner three. The three-ball would continue to fall for Jrue Holiday, with him shooting 5-10 from 3. The Phoenix Suns had a good first quarter to start the game outscoring the Bucks 28 to 25, but in the 2nd quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo took over. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the first half with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assist. Khris Middleton joined him, scoring double digits in the first half with 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists going on a 30-9 Bucks run.