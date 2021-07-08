Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reading, MA

Dot’s Reading Room: US Postal Service, Part II ~ Still Sending U.S. Mail?

By Dorothy Bergin
Posted by 
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you think mail delivery is slow now, just wait until Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s proposed restructuring takes effect. In the June 24 edition of The Washington Post there are maps illustrating the potential slow down. If you enter your zip code, you can then determine how long it will take for a piece of first-class mail to reach its destination. Among other proposals, DeJoy would like to reduce airmail, which began in 1918, claiming that over-the-road delivery is more reliable. (Yes, but what about those letters to the West Coast, asks a dubious reader. Surely they won’t go overland.)

www.thebedfordcitizen.org

Comments / 1

The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
503
Followers
2K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Reading, MA
Business
State
Texas State
Reading, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Industry
City
Reading, MA
City
Washington, MA
City
Florida, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Mail Delivery#Dot#U S Mail#First Class Mail#Us Postal Service#U S Mail#The Washington Post#The U S Postal Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
EconomyPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

Navy Hangar Owner, MassPort Negotiating Land Swap

The owner of the former Navy hangar at Hanscom Field and the Massachusetts Port Authority are negotiating for a small land swap that would place the entire hangar site under private ownership. Runway Realty Ventures wants to trade some frontage along the taxiway labeled Romeo in exchange for the southwest...
Bedford, MAPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

A Pair of Online News Organizations: the ‘New Bedford Light’ and ‘The Bedford Citizen’

The loss of local news is not a rare phenomenon. Many communities are seeing sharply reduced or disappearing newspapers. Some newspapers become such a hollow version of their former selves that they are referred to as ‘ghost papers’”. They raise some revenue for their owners through advertising, but do not provide resources for a strong reporting staff. Too many such losses have been so dramatic that the term “news deserts,” signifying communities with no local or regional news sources, has become common.
Bedford, MAPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

An E-4B ~ ‘The Doomsday Plane’ ~ Visits the Electronic Systems Center at Hanscom Air Force Base

About the E-4B The E-4B serves as the National Airborne Operations Center and is a key component of the National Military Command System for the President, the Secretary of Defense, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In case of national emergency or destruction of ground command and control centers, the aircraft provides a highly survivable command, control, and communications center to direct U.S. forces, execute emergency war orders, and coordinate actions by civil authorities. The conduct of E-4B operations encompasses all phases of the threat spectrum. Additionally, the E-4B provides outside the continental United States travel support for the Secretary of Defense and his staff to ensure Title 10 command and control connectivity.

Comments / 1

Community Policy