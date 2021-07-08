Dot’s Reading Room: US Postal Service, Part II ~ Still Sending U.S. Mail?

If you think mail delivery is slow now, just wait until Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s proposed restructuring takes effect. In the June 24 edition of The Washington Post there are maps illustrating the potential slow down. If you enter your zip code, you can then determine how long it will take for a piece of first-class mail to reach its destination. Among other proposals, DeJoy would like to reduce airmail, which began in 1918, claiming that over-the-road delivery is more reliable. (Yes, but what about those letters to the West Coast, asks a dubious reader. Surely they won’t go overland.)