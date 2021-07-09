A Guide to the Chefstable Restaurant Row at Lake Oswego’s Mercato Grove

As more Americans get vaccinated, many of the country’s venues are gearing up for an exciting live music calendar of touring and local artists for the remainder of the year. However, there are several restaurants and bars around town that are already booking live music and DJs, and even a couple of non-traditional venues that have popped up during the pandemic to create a socially distanced, open-air setting for concerts. We might not be getting Pickathon or Bumbershoot this year, and a few standbys haven’t reopened just yet (looking at you, Holocene). Still, there’s plenty of enjoyable live music happening day-to-day in Portland right now: Jazz bars with Italian food and stiff drinks serve as the setting for quartets and trios, while bars with burgers and wings welcome djs and rappers to their small stages and patios. Although a number of restaurants and bars in Portland host the occasional event with a band in the corner, this map specifically focuses on spots regularly hosting musicians and bands. And remember, maps are not ranked; they’re organized geographically.