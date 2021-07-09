Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

A Guide to the Chefstable Restaurant Row at Lake Oswego’s Mercato Grove

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden
Eater
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, Chefstable CEO Kurt Huffman announced a large-scale move to bring some of the restaurant group’s biggest successes to the suburbs. Chefstable, the restaurant group behind blockbusters like Lardo and St. Jack, planned to start with six of its restaurants in a single development: Mercato Grove, a massive apartment and retail space in Lake Oswego.

pdx.eater.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alder Lake#The Restaurant Group#Mac And Cheese#Food Drink#Oven Shaker#French#Chefstable Co#Mexican#Chinese#Southwestern#Tasty N Alder#Bar King#Mizuba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Retail
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Albany, NYPosted by
103.9 The Breeze

Albany To Lake George: Summer’s Ultimate Outdoor Restaurants

Summer's here and the time is right for a great meal outdoors. The hot days of summer are here, which for outdoor dining in the Capital Region is a beautiful thing. Whether you prefer an outdoor city setting or waterfront culinary delights, we have a bunch of awesome spots in the greater Albany area to grab a bite outside. That is one of the beauties of lining where we live: for city dwellers, country folk, and everyone in between, there is something for everyone. And if you want to dip your toe into something new or want to just find the most beautiful view for the outdoor meal, there are so many places to try.
Lake Geneva, WILake Geneva Regional News

New Hibachi grill restaurant opening this summer at Lake Geneva's former Medusa’s

The Lake Geneva area will soon have a new hibachi grill restaurant option with Zaab Corner– Thai for “yummy” – opening this summer. It will be run by the owners of Sabai, Sabai, the Lake Geneva Thai restaurant that opened in 2018 at 306 Center St. They are also bringing in two new partners, giving it a whole different taste and feel from Sabai, Sabai, which will also remain open and continuing to offer traditional Thai dishes as well as sushi.
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego Swim Park opens for summer season

City-operated swimming area open daily for five hours from July 1 through August 29. Lake Oswego residents can now escape the heat at the local swim park, which opened Thursday, July 1. The Lake Oswego Swim Park is located at 250 Ridgeway Road and is open only to local residents...
Seattle, WAEater

Which Seattle Restaurants Pulled in Millions in Pandemic Aid?

A year ago, the King County health department shut down Duke’s Chowder House on Alki — part of a seafood chain with seven locations in the Puget Sound area — amid alleged violations of pandemic-related safety measures (which Duke’s management denied). About a year later, the company behind the Duke’s franchise, Elwood Investments, received $10 million in federal aid from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF), the maximum amount possible. That’s one of the eyebrow-raising revelations from the list of Seattle restaurants receiving RRF money, per a recent Freedom of Information Act release (a searchable database can be found here). Like Duke’s, many high-profile recipients around the country raise questions about whether the money has been distributed equitably.
Portland, OREater

14 Portland Restaurants and Bars Where You Can See Live Music

As more Americans get vaccinated, many of the country’s venues are gearing up for an exciting live music calendar of touring and local artists for the remainder of the year. However, there are several restaurants and bars around town that are already booking live music and DJs, and even a couple of non-traditional venues that have popped up during the pandemic to create a socially distanced, open-air setting for concerts. We might not be getting Pickathon or Bumbershoot this year, and a few standbys haven’t reopened just yet (looking at you, Holocene). Still, there’s plenty of enjoyable live music happening day-to-day in Portland right now: Jazz bars with Italian food and stiff drinks serve as the setting for quartets and trios, while bars with burgers and wings welcome djs and rappers to their small stages and patios. Although a number of restaurants and bars in Portland host the occasional event with a band in the corner, this map specifically focuses on spots regularly hosting musicians and bands. And remember, maps are not ranked; they’re organized geographically.
Decatur, GAEater

A Mozzarella Bar Is Taking Over the Bocado Space on Howell Mill Road

After opening his second Italian restaurant Grana in Piedmont Heights last year and overseeing a renovation that added a patio to his Decatur Italian restaurant the White Bull, chef Pat Pascarella is now poised to open Bastone mozzarella bar in the former Bocado space later this year. Bocado closed in...
RestaurantsEater

Tamale Guy Strikes Deal to Move to Randolph Restaurant Row

After months of uncertainty, Claudio Velez — Chicago’s roving vendor known to many simply as “the Tamale Guy” — has found a new home. Velez, who bounced around from bar to bar selling tamales prepared by his sisters in his home kitchen, now has a properly licensed facility where he can cook without the fear of fines from the city. He’s taking over the kitchen at Lone Wolf, a West Loop bar along Randolph’s restaurant row.
Charlotte, NClakenormanpublications.com

Charlotte Restaurant Week scaled down in Lake Norman

Charlotte Restaurant Week is back this month, but the number of participating establishments is far less that the last time the promotion occurred a year and a half ago. The “Queen’s Feast” runs July 16-25 at establishments around the metro, but only two in north Mecklenburg represent the Lake Norman area.
Lake County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Swensons Drive-In’s first Lake County restaurant is now open

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- Galley Boy season has arrived in Willoughby. Swensons Drive-In opened its first location in Lake County on Monday, much to the delight of the carloads of people eager to order the restaurant’s famous cheeseburger. In fact, the first order taken by one of the restaurant’s carhops this morning was for a Galley Boy, fries and a mint whip.
RestaurantsEater

Plant Based Papi Will Join Fortune When the Nightclub Reopens in the Former Jackknife Space

Just six months ago, Jewan Manuel’s pop-up turned restaurant, Plant Based Papi, opened on Morrison, serving vegan comfort foods ranging from Nashville fried chicken sandwiches to mac-and-cheese tacos to mushroom scallop alfredo. Now, as Manuel renovates the Morrison shop, the chef is expanding into new neighborhoods: starting a chef residency at Bit House Collective, and taking over the kitchen at Fortune nightclub when it reopens in the former Jackknife space in the Sentinel hotel later this month.
RestaurantsEater

Explore Logan Square’s All-Day Kingdom for Fine Meats and Cheese

A long-vacant Logan Square corner is revitalized as Lardon, the all-day cafe that celebrates cured meats and cheeses that opened Monday. One of Chicago’s most anticipated openings of the summer, the charcuterie specialist sits on the corner of California Avenue and Palmer Street. Designed to evoke an Old World butcher...
Portland, OREater

One of Portland’s Top Breweries Is Opening a Taproom With One of Portland’s Finest Coffee Roasters

Upright Brewing, the award-winning micro-brewery named after the primary instrument of genre-defying musician Charles Mingus, will open a satellite taproom in the Roseway and Cully neighborhoods of Northeast Portland. The taproom will bring Upright’s creative beers to Prescott and the 72nd park blocks, sharing a space with top Portland coffee roaster Junior’s. The tasting room, taking over a former gas station and long-vacant building, is set to open early next year.
Lake Oswego, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego adds two concerts to summer lineup

Community members can enjoy free live music at two city parks July 21 and Aug. 25. Two new summer activities have been added to Lake Oswego's list since pandemic restrictions were lifted. After the Lake Oswego Parks and Recreation Department decided to hold The Picnic in the Park series —...
RestaurantsEater

New East Riverside Spot Ani’s Takes Its ‘All-Day Cafe’ Label Seriously

In mid-May, a new cafe, bar, and patio debuted on East Riverside Drive, bringing the ease of old-school Austin to East Riverside. On Saturday, July 17, Ani’s Day & Night will make its full debut, anchoring a historic 1930s Victorian home with a sprawling outdoor space that sets the stage for two new food trucks, good coffee, cocktails, and a dynamic setting for community events.
Utah Statesaltlakemagazine.com

Utah Restaurant Industry Posthumously Recognizes Salt Lake’s Mary Brown Malouf

After missing a year in 2020, the Utah Restaurant Association Restaurant Industry Awards Gala returned to honor excellence within Utah’s foodservice industry. Among the honorees, the late, great Salt Lake magazine editor and food maven Mary Brown Malouf posthumously received their Excellence in Food Journalism Award for her contributions encouraging the food community to be the best it could possibly be.

Comments / 0

Community Policy