Navigating the Future of Recruiting – Taking the Hire Road

By Jack Glenn
freightwaves.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriverReach founder and CEO Jeremy Reymer chatted with Travis Overton, president and owner of CDLLife on this week’s episode of the Taking the Hire Road podcast. CDLLife is an online initiative dedicated to improving the quality of life for truckers. The website is a one-stop shop for trucking-related news, with articles focused on health, finance and entertainment. CDLLife also lists job opportunities in addition to offering display advertising and lead generation products.

