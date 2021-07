As the world gears up for the Tokyo Olympics, a wave of recent penalizations and severe criticism against Black women athletes is calling attention to the unfair treatment they're subjected to. Just in the past few weeks, the International Swimming Federation (FINA) — the governing body for aquatic sports — made headlines after refusing to approve the use of a swimming cap designed to accommodate natural Black hair during international competitions, US hammer thrower Gwen Berry came under fire for protesting during the playing of the national anthem, and two Namibian sprinters were ruled ineligible to compete in a race at the Tokyo Olympics due to naturally high testosterone levels.