Lady Frost Makes IMPACT Wrestling Debut On 7/8/21, Answers Deonna Purrazzo's Open Challenge

By Gisberto Guzzo
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lady Frost made her IMPACT Wrestling debut on July 8, 2021. During the show, Deonna Purrazzo proclaimed herself to be the greatest Knockouts Champion ever and said that she doesn't even need to know who her opponent is to beat them. She proceeded to head down to the ring and issued an open challenge for her title.

