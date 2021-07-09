Cancel
ADVA FSP 3000 ConnectGuard protects data against cyberattacks from quantum computers

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADVA launched an optical transport solution secured by post-quantum cryptography (PQC). The FSP 3000 ConnectGuard optical encryption solution now protects data against cyberattacks from quantum computers that could break today’s cryptographic algorithms. The quantum-safe security technology relies on a hybrid key exchange system, combining PQC algorithms with classical encryption methods....

www.helpnetsecurity.com

